Pennsylvania’s NSM Insurance Group Promotes Buler

NSM Insurance Group, a Conshohocken, Penn., based property and casualty insurance services firm, has promoted John Buler to director of the NSM Retail department.

NSM Retail provides commercial property and casualty insurance and risk management services to middle market businesses throughout the United States.

Buler has worked at NSM for more than six years, most recently serving as an account executive. In his newly expanded role, he will oversee all operations of the retail department, including account retention, new business marketing and carrier relationships.

“John has been an integral part of the team and has consistently proven himself to be an asset to our company. We are confident that the department will continue to thrive under his strong leadership,” said Bill McKernan, President of NSM Insurance Group.

Source: NSM Insurance Group