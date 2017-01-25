Pennsylvania’s Henderson Brothers Hires Trushel

Henderson Brothers Inc., a Pittsburgh, Penn., based insurance broker, has hired David Trushel as an account executive in the commercial lines department.

Trushel will use his four years of industry experience to assist clients with creating specialized insurance programs and providing customer service.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Washington and Jefferson College. Trushel is originally from Pittsburgh and will be based there in his new role.

With a team of more than 140, Henderson Brothers is the largest independent broker in the greater Pittsburgh region. Its product offerings include: property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, retirement planning, wealth management, fiduciary services, captive management, enterprise risk management, loss control, claims management, strategic planning, succession planning and personal lines.

Source: Henderson Brothers Inc.