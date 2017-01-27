Main Street America Expands New Personal Auto Program Into 3 Eastern States





The Main Street America Group has expanded Main Street Protection Auto, its new private passenger auto insurance program for the preferred/standard marketplace, into three additional states, including New York, as well as Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

The program is now available in eight states across the Northeast, New England and Southeast, with five more states slated for later this year.

Debbie Murphy, Main Street America’s vice president/head of personal lines, said the new auto product features changes across the board including “an improved pricing position in our target market, enhanced coverages and improved ease of use of our Main Street Station personal lines processing platform.”

The program was initially launched in 2015 in South Carolina and Virginia. It is also available in Connecticut, New Hampshire and Maine.

Main Street Protection Auto product includes bundled and standalone coverages such as new vehicle replacement, accident forgiveness and disappearing deductible. There are also many discounts being offered to consumers. Main Street America’s insureds will be eligible for up to 20 discounts, including a new business discount, accident and violation free discount, loyalty discount, new vehicle discount and premium reductions for paying in full or signing up for electronic funds transfer payments. Other discounts include savings for insureds that package their personal auto and homeowners’ policies with a Main Street America carrier or have multiple vehicles on the policy.

Relative to quoting and business submission, agents can bridge from their comparative rater directly to the premium summary page on Main Street America’s Main Street Station processing platform where additional coverages or quote changes can be quickly made. There are fewer screens to simplify data entry and faster response times.

Main Street America plans to implement Main Street Protection Auto in five additional states in 2017: Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee and Vermont.

The Main Street America Group is a mutual insurance holding company which writes business through its nine property/casualty insurance carriers: NGM Insurance Company, Old Dominion Insurance Company, Austin Mutual Insurance Company, Grain Dealers Mutual Insurance Company, Main Street America Assurance Company, Great Lakes Casualty Insurance Company, MSA Insurance Company, Spring Valley Mutual Insurance Company and Main Street America Protection Insurance Company. Based in Jacksonville, Fla., Main Street America offers a wide range of commercial and personal insurance, as well as fidelity and surety bond products, to individuals, families and businesses throughout the United States.