EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants Hires Giuditta in Connecticut

EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty brokerage and employee benefits consultant headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., has hired Christopher J. Giuditta as a vice president.

Giuditta will focus on the cultivation and development of new revenue opportunities throughout EPIC’s Northeast Region. He will be based in Stamford, Conn., and report to managing principal Craig de Gruchy.

Giuditta joins EPIC from H.D. Segur Insurance. During his 17 year career there, he provided individuals and business owners with risk management and insurance solutions while overseeing the service team regarding client satisfaction and retention.

Additionally, Giuditta worked with third party referral partners to enhance offerings and ensure clients’ awareness of and protection from a range of risk exposures. Giuditta was also a top producer for new affinity groups along with maintaining and growing the firm’s Travelers Benefits Plus programs.

For the past five years, Giuditta has concentrated on the private client segment, providing personal risk management guidance and custom insurance protection to high-net-worth individuals.

Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants