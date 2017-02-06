Fire Destroys Most of New Jersey Luxury Apartment Complex Near Completion

Authorities say a fast-moving fire has destroyed most of a luxury apartment complex that was about to open to residents.

But it’s not yet clear what caused the fire at the Avalon apartments in Maplewood, N.J. The construction site blaze was reported around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Town officials say 235 units were planned for the complex overall, and roughly 30 of them were due to be ready for occupancy in about six weeks. Authorities say more than two-thirds of the complex was destroyed by the blaze.

More than 120 firefighters battled the fire at its peak. One was injured when he slipped on ice.

AvalonBay, which owns the complex, faced a similar situation two years ago when a 240-unit apartment complex it operated in Edgewater was gutted by a massive blaze.

