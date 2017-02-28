New York-Headquartered Walsh Duffield Companies Relocates Rochester Operations

Walsh Duffield Companies Inc., an insurance agency headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., has moved its Rochester, N.Y., operations to The Culver Road Amory after seeing recent growth in the Rochester market.

This growth comes on the heels of the transition of the Stuart G. Smith Agency to the Walsh Quinn Agency in 2014 and the acquisition of the Barry York Agency and Don Allen Agency in 2016.

The new office location will include 10,000 square feet of space that will house 25 employees with room for growth. In addition to sharing an office, all operations will begin functioning under the Walsh Duffield name.

“Within the insurance industry, it is common for business to be driven by acquisitions,” said President and CEO Edward Walsh Jr. in a press release issued by Walsh Duffield. “We are committed to our presence in Rochester and want to eliminate confusion for our customers by moving toward one Walsh Duffield. We feel that our new space at the armory is a great start, allowing our entire Rochester team to come together to work collaboratively under one name in a new, state of the art office.”

Previous locations for Walsh Duffield include the Barry York Agency and Walsh Quinn Agency in Pittsford and the Don Allen Agency in Rochester.

Along with the move, Walsh Duffield is working to replicate the office culture that has led to success in the Buffalo market. Within the new Culver Road office, Walsh Duffield plans to continue its emphasis on health in the workplace by providing standing workstations, a walking meeting room equipped with treadmill desks and a healthy vending machine set up by registered dieticians.

In addition, Walsh Duffield is working closely with developer Frederick Rainaldi to create a fitness facility on site for Walsh Duffield employees and commercial tenants of the armory, which is slated to open later this spring.

Walsh Duffield Companies Inc. has been offering insurance solutions to individuals and businesses since 1860. With more than 100 employees, Walsh Duffield maintains offices in Rochester, Buffalo, Avon and Medina. While offering a variety of personal and commercial insurance products to clients across the region, Walsh Duffield continually strives to provide advice, education and guidance to manage risk and deliver group benefits to keep individuals safe and well.

Source: Walsh Duffield Companies Inc.