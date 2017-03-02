Massachusetts Man Sentenced for Stealing $1.5M from Employer

The former controller for a Milford, Mass.-based developer has been sentenced to up to three years in prison for stealing nearly $1.5 million from the company.

Sixty-one-year-old Michael Lussier was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty to two counts of larceny of more than $250 by a common scheme.

Prosecutors say the Paxton man embezzled $1.48 million from F.R.E. Building Co. Inc. from October 2008 to January 2014.

Lussier had worked for the company since 1986.

Lussier pleaded guilty to diverting the stolen money to a personal bank account for use on travel, mortgage payments and casino gambling among other personal expenses.

The company was able to recover about $600,000 from its insurance company. Lussier has so far paid $50,000 in restitution.

