Five Delaware Homes Condemned, Residents Displaced After Fire

Five homes in Wilmington, Del., have been condemned following a fire over the weekend that displaced a dozen residents.

It happened Sunday afternoon. The News Journal of Wilmington reports that city fire spokesman James Jobes says arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a vacant rowhome, prompting an “aggressive attack.” He says the fire was fast-moving and quickly reached five neighboring homes.

Jobes says it took more than two hours to completely get the blaze under control.

No one was hurt. Fire officials say all five homes were condemned due to the extent of the fire and smoke damage.

The American Red Cross assisted 12 displaced residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Streets in the nearby areas remained closed Sunday night.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.