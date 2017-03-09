Sullivan Insurance Group in Massachusetts Hires Amankwah

Sullivan Insurance Group, a Worcester, Mass.-headquartered, full-service insurance and risk management firm providing property and casualty, employee benefits and personal insurance for individuals and businesses, has hired Barbara Amankwah to its personal lines department.

Amankwah has previously worked at Commerce, now Mapfre, as well as Eastern Insurance. She is licensed in property and casualty in the state of Massachusetts and earned the Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) designation.

She earned her bachelor of science in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Fitchburg State College.

Source: Sullivan Insurance Group