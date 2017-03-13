NJM Partners with American Modern to Offer Enhanced Collector Car Insurance

NJM Insurance Company has announced an expanded partnership with American Modern Insurance Group for coverage available in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

American Modern offers comprehensive collector car insurance policies. In addition to agreed value loss settlement, which protects against depreciation, the American Modern policy includes: flexible mileage plans; broad usage allowance; new purchase, spare parts and trip interruption coverages; towing up to $75 per occurrence; and deductible options from $0 to $10,000.

“We are pleased to offer this expanded coverage as an added service to existing policyholders and as an outstanding option for prospective policyholders seeking this type of insurance,” said Tracy McManimon, vice president, NJM Personal Lines. “We know that for most collectors, owning a specialty car is more than just a hobby – it’s a passion. This new option gives collectors the peace of mind they expect, enabling them to focus on enjoying their cars rather than worrying about them.”

NJM also partners with American Modern to offer its policyholders access to other specialty coverages such as watercraft, motorcycle and ATV coverage. Customers interested in more information on collector car insurance or other specialty coverage can call 1-800-743-2817.

West Trenton, N.J.-based NJM is a mutual insurer that writes workers’ compensation and other property/casualty insurance products. Since 1918, the NJM Company has returned nearly $6 billion in dividends to policyholders.

American Modern is provider of specialty products and services for owners of boats, personal watercraft, classic cars, motorcycles, and ATVs. American Modern is licensed in all 50 states through six property casualty companies.

Source: NJM Insurance