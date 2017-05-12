NY Appeals Court OK’s Permanent License Suspension of Repeat Drunk Drivers

May 12, 2017

New York’s Court of Appeals has upheld a state law that allows for permanent suspension of drivers licenses for repeat drunk drivers.

A unanimous opinion from five of the state’s highest court judges Tuesday affirmed that the Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner has the authority to refuse to relicense drivers who have had their licenses revoked due to drunk driving.

Three individuals challenged the laws when they were denied new licenses after the mandatory waiting periods to reapply. The ruling by Judge Michael Garcia noted that the individuals are not “entitled to relicensing” after the time period and relicensing is under the commissioner’s discretion.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo applauded the decision, saying his administration has “zero tolerance” for chronic drunk drivers whose reckless actions put themselves and others at risk.

Latest Comments

  • May 12, 2017 at 5:00 pm
    Counterpoint says:
    Hopefully there is some way that drivers can appeal this if they turn things around. Knowing how responsive DMVs are in general makes me fear that drivers who have improved th... read more
  • May 12, 2017 at 4:17 pm
    Danielle says:
    Three cheers for Cuomo!
  • May 12, 2017 at 3:04 pm
    Agent says:
    How about permanent suspension for repeated Marijuana smoker intoxication and cell phone addiction of texting while driving?
