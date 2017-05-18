New York Looks to Limit Auto Insurance Rating Factors

New York state is moving to restrict the ability of auto insurers to use a customer’s job or education to set premiums.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the proposed regulation Tuesday. The Democrat says it’s necessary to stop an unfair and discriminatory practice that has nothing to do with a person’s driving ability.

Insurers could still adjust rates based on a driver’s education or job but they must justify the decision to state insurance regulators.

The proposed regulation must be published in the state register and opened for public comment before taking effect this summer.

The New York Public Interest Research Group hailed the move. A 2014 NYPIRG (NYE’-perg) analysis found that drivers without a college degree who work a “non-professional” job often pay much higher premiums than a college-educated professional.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.