tKg Wholesale Brokerage Hires Wischnowsky as an Account Executive

tKg Wholesale Brokerage has hired Matt Wischnowsky as an account executive focused on professional liability. Wischnowsky brings more than ten years of experience to the position.

Most recently, Wischnowsky served as the managing director of GT Pro, a division of Gallo | Thomas Insurance Agency. While there, he specialized in management, professional and cyber liability. Prior to that, he served as account executive at VFIS of Southern New England and Gencorp Insurance Group.

In his new position at tKg, Wischnowsky will serve as a resource for agents, as well as assist in the placement of new and renewal insurance policies. He will also play a lead role in expanding the tKg Pro division and establishing new agency relationships.

tKg Wholesale Brokerage is an independent brokerage and a leader in the surplus lines wholesale industry. Founded in 2004, the organization offers expertise in coverage areas, including professional liability, casualty, workers’ compensation, transportation and small business.

Source: tKg Wholesale Brokerage