Maine’s Cross Insurance Promotes Jermyn to President of Benefits Division

Cross Insurance, a Bangor, Maine-headquartered subsidiary of Cross Financial Corp., has promoted Eric Jermyn to president of Cross Employee Benefits. He will be based in Portland, Maine.

In this new role, Jermyn’s duties include the growth and maintenance of Cross Insurance’s benefits business, as well as property and liability (P&L) responsibilities for the company’s operations in Augusta, Lewiston and Portland, Maine, and Somersworth, N.H.

As an insurance industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Jermyn joined Cross Employee Benefits in 2015 as vice president of business development. Prior to joining Cross, he worked at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Maine as director of large group sales. For most of his insurance career, Jermyn worked in partnership with Cross and other brokers in the state.

Since its founding in 1954, Cross Insurance has grown through the acquisition of more than 100 insurance agencies throughout New England. The company now has more than 800 employees operating out of offices in Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The Cross Employee Benefits division works with employers to offer health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, short-term and long-term disability insurance and voluntary and non-voluntary life insurance.

Source: Cross Insurance