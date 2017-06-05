The Andrew Agency Acquires Wood Insurance in Virginia

The Andrew Agency, a Richmond, Va.-headquartered insurance broker, has acquired Wood Insurance, effective June 1, 2017. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Also based in Richmond, Va., Wood Insurance specializes in commercial and personal lines property and casualty insurance.

With this acquisition, The Andrew Agency will expand its property and casualty division in Virginia. Employees of Wood Insurance will join The Andrew Agency team and will operate under The Andrew Agency name.

“As we continue to grow, we are seeking specialized agencies throughout the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Ryan Andrew, president of The Andrew Agency, in a company press release. “Wood Insurance will further strengthen our commercial division and increase our personal lines client base.”

Source: The Andrew Agency