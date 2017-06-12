Professional Insurance Agents of New Jersey Elects Renna as President

Kacy Campion Renna of Wall Township, N.J., was elected president of the Professional Insurance Agents of New Jersey (PIANJ) at the association’s annual business meeting at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J.

PIANJ is a trade association representing professional, independent insurance agencies, brokerages and their employees throughout the state.

Renna is CEO of Connelly-Campion-Wright in Belmar, N.J., and a second-generation president of PIANJ. Her father, Frank “Skip” Campion, served as president of the association in 1993.

As an active member of PIANJ, Renna served as vice president from 2014 until 2017, treasurer in 2013, secretary in 2012 and is vice president of the PIANJ Women’s Business Forum. She also is vice president of the Government Affairs and Political Action sub-committees and is a member of the Executive/Budget & Finance Committee. Additionally, Renna is a member of the Carrier Advisory Council and the New Jersey Agents Justice Task Force.

Source: Professional Insurance Agents of New Jersey