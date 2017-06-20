Kaplansky Insurance Acquires Gath Insurance in Massachusetts

Kaplansky Insurance, an independent, locally owned insurance agency based in Needham, Mass., has acquired Gath Insurance Agency in Lowell, Mass.

Gath Insurance provides a range of insurance services to both personal and commercial clients.

The addition of Gath marks the 27th acquisition for Kaplansky and further strengthens the agency’s presence in the Northeast, according to Kaplansky Insurance President and CEO Ely Kaplansky in a company press release.

“We continue to pursue our search for profitable, quality agencies who have a solid reputation both in terms of underwriting and quality of service,” he added in the release.

Kaplansky Insurance operates 13 locations throughout Massachusetts.

Source: Kaplansky Insurance