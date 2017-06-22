Confie Completes Two Acquisitions in New York

Confie, a national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, has completed two acquisitions in New York.

In the Bronx, N.Y., area, Confie acquired Tremont Spirit Insurance Inc. Tremont is a provider of non-standard auto insurance. This acquisition serves to expand Confie’s presence in the Bronx to three locations.

Confie also acquired Louis P. Ferrari Agency Inc. in Rochester, N.Y. Louis P. Ferrari Agency is also a provider of non-standard auto insurance. That acquisition expands Confie’s presence in Rochester to eight locations.

The two New York acquisitions come as Confie has recently completed five acquisitions in Missouri, Arizona and New York. In addition to its New York acquisitions, Confie acquired the Rodney D. Young Insurance group’s Missouri retail operations from Loya Insurance Group, Valletta Insurance in Phoenix, Ariz., and EZ Insurance in Tucson, Ariz.

Source: Confie