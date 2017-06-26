Former Connecticut Software Company Manager Gets 2 Years for Taking $1.7M

A former payroll manager at a Connecticut software company has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after she acknowledged stealing $1.7 million from her job.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 46-year-old Penny Roy, of Wethersfield, Conn., was sentenced on Thursday in U.S. District Court in New Haven, Conn.

Roy pleaded guilty in August 2015 to charges of wire fraud and of failing to pay taxes on the money she took.

Prosecutors say Roy inserted her own bank account information into the profiles of other employees, then processed fraudulent expense reimbursements and payroll payments in other people’s names into that account.

She was fired after the company discovered the payments.

