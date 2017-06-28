Ex-Executive in Maryland Sentenced for Stealing $4.5M from Firm

A former executive for a national construction company who, federal prosecutors say, stole $4.5 million from her employer and spent it on expensive cars and restaurant meals has been sentenced.

Forty-six-year-old Wendy Collins pleaded guilty to wire fraud. She was sentenced to more than four years in prison Monday in federal court in Baltimore, Md.

She was also ordered to pay forfeiture and restitution.

Collins, of Woodbine, Md., was vice president of administration for a construction firm. According to her plea agreement, Collins stole money by transferring money from the company’s petty cash and health reimbursement accounts to her personal accounts.

Prosecutors say Collins spent the money on luxury cars, NFL games, and at home decor stores. Investigators say Collins also spent $90,000 at a high-end D.C. restaurant.

