New Jersey’s RPA Insurance Services Hires Kruger from Integro

RPA Insurance Services, a Parsippany, N.J.-based regional insurance agency, has hired Susan Kruger as the head of claims for Innovative Coverage Concepts (ICC) and Restaurant Programs of America (RPA).

Kruger brings more than twenty-five years of insurance experience to her new role, including fifteen years of experience managing national accounts, loss sensitive programs and third party administrator (TPA) relationships.

“Susan’s skills and experience handling complex claims and structured settlements enable us to offer additional advocacy, advice and technical knowledge to our clients,” said Leslie Nylund, chief operating officer for ICC and RPA, in a company press release.

Prior to joining ICC, Kruger was vice president responsible for claims management at Integro, a global insurance broker. Prior to that, she held various positions of increasing responsibility at global insurer AIG.

ICC is a national managing general agency focused exclusively on developing and delivering specialized insurance programs for the hospitality industry and restaurants of all types, including fine dining, casual dining, bars, taverns and night clubs.

RPA is a national retail insurance agency focused on providing business insurance products and services to specialized market segments, including hospitality and restaurant risks, throughout the U.S.

Source: RPA Insurance Services