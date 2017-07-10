Pennsylvania Doctor Surrenders to Authorities for Role in Insurance Fraud

A Pennsylvania doctor has surrendered to federal authorities to spend up to seven years in prison for his part in an insurance fraud scheme involving a defunct drug laboratory.

Fifty-five-year-old John Johnson, of Hollidaysburg, surrendered Friday after his conviction on charges of tax fraud. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports Johnson received more than $2.3 million in kickbacks for referring patients to Universal Oral Fluid Laboratories from 2011 to 2013.

The drug lab’s building is now vacant and up for sale.

Acting Western Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Soo Song says the object of referring patients to the lab was to receive cash payments.

Five years of Johnson’s seven-year prison term will run concurrently with an unrelated sentence imposed by a federal judge in Florida for a $172 million insurance fraud scheme.

Information from: Tribune-Review

