Reliance Partners Expands Presence in Northeast with Fourth Office Location

Reliance Partners, a Chattanooga, Tenn.-based provider of commercial insurance focused on the transportation and logistics space, has announced the opening of its Buffalo, N.Y., location.

Rob Anderson will lead the new Reliance operation. As a Buffalo native, Anderson has been with Reliance Partners since 2016 and is familiar with the Buffalo market. In his new role, he will work to grow Reliance’s presence in the Northeast.

The Buffalo location serves as the fourth office for Reliance Partners, which also has locations in Chattanooga, Birmingham, Al., and Victoria, Texas. Its national client base is largely concentrated in the transportation and logistics space. The company was incorporated in 2009.

Source: Reliance Partners