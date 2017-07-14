Connecticut Woman Gets Prison Time for Stealing $250K from Employer

A Connecticut woman who stole more than $250,000 from her Massachusetts employer even as he struggled with dementia and cancer has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

Angela Craig was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield to a year and nine months behind bars, three years’ probation and ordered to repay the money to the victim’s family.

The 55-year-old Windsor, Conn., woman pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud.

Prosecutors say from 2012 until 2014, Craig stole the money from two Springfield businesses owned by Carlo Rovelli by writing company checks to herself, forging her employer’s signature and then cashing or depositing the checks. She then falsified company records.

Rovelli died in 2012.

Prosecutors say she squandered the money feeding her addiction to cocaine and prescription painkillers.

