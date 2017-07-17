Morse Insurance Agency Acquires Quaglia Insurance in Massachusetts

Morse Insurance Agency Inc. has acquired Quaglia Insurance in Attleboro, Mass.

“While clients may experience a few small differences in process and procedures, our ultimate goal is to make the transition seamless because, here at Morse, clients are our number one priority, just as they have always been at Quaglia Insurance,” said Morse Insurance President Dan Morse in a company press release.

As part of the transition, Quaglia’s Attleboro office will be closing. However, Stacy Quaglia, daughter of Quaglia Insurance Owner Larry Quaglia, will join the Morse team as an account manager and move to the Morse Insurance Norton office, which is approximately three miles down the road from the current Quaglia Insurance location.

Morse Insurance works closely with a variety of local, regional and national insurance carriers to bring each client reliable and affordable personal and business insurance options. The Morse and Quaglia families both have deep roots in the insurance industry and clients that have been with their agencies for generations.

Source: Morse Insurance