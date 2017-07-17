Gas Tank Explosion Sparks Massive Fire at Pennsylvania Salvage Yard

Police say one employee has been injured after a gas tank explosion caused a massive fire at a Pennsylvania salvage yard.

York Area Regional Police Detective Don Hopple Jr. says an employee was using a grinder to remove the tank when it exploded at Red Lion Salvage Thursday.

The explosion led to the building and nearby vehicles catching fire. Smoke could be seen from miles away.

The employee has been transported to a hospital with burn-related injuries. His current condition has not been released.

Hopple tells the York Dispatch the fire destroyed the building and office at the salvage yard. A damage estimate is not currently available.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze around 6 p.m.

