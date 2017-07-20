Philadelphia Fire Captain Facing Charges for Insurance Fraud

A Philadelphia Fire Department captain has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud.

Court records show 43-year-old Yolanda Stallings, of Philadelphia, Penn., was arrested June 27 and charged with various offenses including forgery and false reports.

A department spokeswoman says Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel declined to discuss the case, saying it was a personal matter.

Stallings and her lawyer could not be reached for comment.

The spokeswoman says Stallings formerly served as an executive chief of strategic services before being moved to paramedic captain after internal restructuring earlier this year.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.