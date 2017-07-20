Philadelphia Fire Captain Facing Charges for Insurance Fraud

July 20, 2017

A Philadelphia Fire Department captain has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud.

Court records show 43-year-old Yolanda Stallings, of Philadelphia, Penn., was arrested June 27 and charged with various offenses including forgery and false reports.

A department spokeswoman says Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel declined to discuss the case, saying it was a personal matter.

Stallings and her lawyer could not be reached for comment.

The spokeswoman says Stallings formerly served as an executive chief of strategic services before being moved to paramedic captain after internal restructuring earlier this year.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Latest Comments

  • July 20, 2017 at 10:02 am
    Fair Playing Field says:
    Reported her SUV as stolen, and when it was found torched in DC the investigators were able to place her at the scene. I'm amazed by the number of people who continue to atte... read more
See all comments

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features