Massive Fire Destroys New Jersey Pizza Parlor and Damages Other Businesses

A New Jersey pizza parlor has been completely destroyed after a massive fire.

WNBC-TV reports the flames ignited at Bruno’s Pizzeria around 10 p.m. Sunday in Passaic, N.J. Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says the fire burned for a while before anyone called the fire department.

At least eight other nearby businesses caught fire and were either damaged or destroyed in the blaze. No injuries were reported, but families in two apartments had to escape to safety.

Firefighters mostly extinguished the fire overnight, but smoke continued to pour from the building early Monday.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

