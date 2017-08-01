Rhode Island’s Starkweather & Shepley Promotes Two to Senior Vice President

Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc., headquartered in East Providence, R.I., has promoted Sean Cottrell and Elizabeth Lowe to senior vice president of Starkweather & Shepley.

Cottrell is the practice leader for the Human Service practice group, as well as Starkweather’s Benefits Solutions sales manager. He joined Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. in 2006, starting as an account executive after graduating from the University of Rhode Island.

Lowe is based out of the brokerage’s Westwood, Mass., office. She is also the practice group leader of Starkweather’s Real Estate Risk Solutions, an industry specific practice group focused solely on assisting and guiding Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Private Equity Investment firms and other large real estate owners, managers and developers toward successful and efficient risk solutions faced by the complex real estate marketplace. Additionally, Lowe and the Starkweather Real Estate Solutions team are specialists in aiding these same clients in navigating construction, development and environmental exposures.

Prior to joining Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc., Lowe was a senior risk management consultant at Robert M. Currey & Associates of Boston, Mass., where she worked for more than seven years.

Source: Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.