Maryland Highway Construction Worker Dies from Injuries

A highway construction worker has died from injuries he received when he was hit by a truck.

Local media report that Walter I. Gonzales-Lopez, a 56-year-old Baltimore resident, died Sunday.

He and a co-worker were struck Wednesday in a closed portion of Annapolis Road. Valerie Helen Matthews, a 63-year-old woman from Severn, drove into a closed lane and hit the workers with her pickup truck, police said.

The lane had been closed for more than a mile before Matthews entered it, police said. She was not injured in the incident.

