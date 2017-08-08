Maryland’s Chesapeake Employers Elects Gonzalez as Board Chairman

Members of Chesapeake Employers Insurance’s Board of Directors elected V. Rocky Gonzalez as chairman, effective immediately. Gonzalez succeeds Charles Dankmeyer as chairman, who is now serving as a member of the Board.

Other officer changes that are effective immediately include Leonard Schuler Jr. as vice chairman, Paul V. Gill Sr. as treasurer and Suzanne Carter Thompson as secretary.

In addition to Charles Dankmeyer, the following are members of the Board:

Joseph M. Coale;

Wayne Gioioso, Sr.;

Lewis C. Powell;

Maria Tildon.

Chesapeake Employers Insurance is a Towson, Md.-based writer of workers’ compensation insurance. It is headed by a nine-member Board of Directors appointed by the Governor of Maryland. As a nonprofit, non-stock, private corporation, it has served as a source for fairly priced workers’ compensation insurance in Maryland since 1914.

Source: Chesapeake Employers Insurance