New Jersey’s Widerman & Company Merges with Connecticut’s Smith Brothers

Widerman & Company Insurance of Haddonfield, N.J., has merged its business with Smith Brothers Insurance of Glastonbury, Conn.

This combination allows Widerman & Company the opportunity to maintain its local presence while leveraging the resources of Smith Brothers, according to a joint press release. Widerman has 20 employees. Smith Brothers has more than 150 employees and offices in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Following the merger, Widerman & Company will continue to operate at its current location in New Jersey and under the name Widerman & Company as an affiliate of Smith Brothers Insurance.

Bob Widerman will stay fully engaged in client service, business development and expansion through Widerman & Company’s merger and acquisition strategy. Shawn Knechtel will be responsible for the executive leadership and strategic direction of growth as head of the New Jersey region. Widerman & Company’s service team will remain in its present location in New Jersey.

“Widerman & Company brings us presence in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania marketplace and allows Bob, Shawn and their team to take advantage of our enterprise risk management approach and value-added resources to grow our combined presence in the marketplace,” said Joe B. Smith, president and CEO of Smith Brothers Insurance, in the press release. “Smith Brothers Insurance will benefit from Widerman & Company’s expertise in captive funding facilities and healthcare practice.”

Bob Widerman added in the release that the combination creates a Northeast healthcare practice that is expanding geographically and has an ability to offer independent multi-carrier and multi-funding options for physicians, physician groups, management service organizations and healthcare facilities.

Source: Smith Brothers Insurance, Widerman & Company Insurance