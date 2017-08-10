Maryland Insurance Administration Names Associate Commissioner of Compliance

The Maryland Insurance Administration has appointed Erica J. Bailey as its associate commissioner of compliance and enforcement.

Bailey brings 15 years of experience to the team, including the last ten investigating healthcare fraud as a prosecutor.

As associate commissioner, Bailey will oversee the team responsible for regulatory oversight of domestic and foreign insurance companies, insurance producers, title agents, public adjusters and bail bondsmen operating in Maryland.

The Compliance and Enforcement Unit’s primary mission is to protect consumers from deceptive marketing, unfair claim settlement practices, underwriting and premium rating abuses, and misrepresentation of insurance coverage. The unit enforces regulatory compliance by companies and insurance producers with applicable state laws and regulations. It also oversees the licensing of insurance producers.

Prior to joining the Maryland Insurance Administration, Bailey served most recently as Attorney Advisor in the District of Columbia Office of the Inspector General, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. In that capacity, she led a global team tasked with investigating Medicaid fraud allegations and prosecuting cases. Previously, Bailey managed the Virginia Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s eDiscovery and litigation support team, as well as the Civil Investigations Unit.

Source: Maryland Insurance Administration