Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Warns of Caller Posing as Department Staff

Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Katharine L. Wade has issued a consumer alert advising consumers to be wary of a phone caller who identified herself as an Insurance Department employee and is asking people for their insurance information.

“The Department does not make unsolicited calls to individuals, and we urge everyone to be vigilant if you are the recipient of such a call,” Commissioner Wade said in the alert. “Always be safe and never give out personal or financial information without verifying who the caller is. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact the Department or your local law enforcement agency.”

Commissioner Wade added the Department is aware of at least two instances that occurred this week, and one of the individuals called was a senior citizen.

Source: Connecticut Insurance Department