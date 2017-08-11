New Jersey’s Jimcor Agency Announces Two Additions to Management Team

Jimcor Agency Inc., a Montvale, N.J.-headquartered independent managing general agent and wholesaler, has hired Christopher Waller as the personal lines manager and Kristen Skender as the director of corporate development.

In his new role, Waller will be responsible for underwriting, marketing and quoting of all new business applications, understanding the personal lines market dynamics of carriers, coverages, new products and emerging technology and helping grow Jimcor’s personal lines market presence on a consistent basis.

Waller has more than 25 years of industry experience with companies such as Chubb, ACE and PURE, having held positions in underwriting, field marketing, project management, actuarial and underwriting center management.

In her newly-created position, Skender will be responsible for strategic growth opportunities, operational best practices, brokerage division expansion and innovation, working closely with regional leaders as well as the corporate management team.

Skender brings more than 12 years of industry experience to Jimcor, most recently as corporate vice president of USG Insurance Services Inc. She is based in Pittsburgh, Penn., and will report into the Montvale, N.J., corporate office.

Jimcor has 9 offices and more than 140 employees. This is the most recent announcement as it works to continue expansion of operations nationally, according to a company press release.

Source: Jimcor Agency Inc.