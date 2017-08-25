Lawsuit: Pennsylvania Train That Crashed Also Overshot Previous Station

A man who was among dozens of people injured when a commuter train crashed at a suburban Philadelphia terminal is suing the rail company, claiming the train also blew past a previous station before the accident.

Passenger Darrell Robbson filed a lawsuit against the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority on Wednesday. He says SEPTA displayed carelessness when the train smashed into a parked train at the station, buckling the floors of both cars and injuring more than 30 riders.

Twenty-six-year-old Robbson said in the lawsuit that his head was injured during the Tuesday accident at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby. His lawyers say he was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The rail company declined comment, citing an ongoing federal investigation.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.