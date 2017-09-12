Virginia Man Who Stole $19M from IT Firm Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison

A corporate controller who stole more than $19 million from the information technology firm that employed him has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison.

Forty-eight-year-old Jon Frank of Nokesville, Virginia, pleaded guilty to wire fraud earlier this year.

He admitted stealing $19.4 million over a 10-year period from his company, Reston, Va.-based NCI Inc. The company, which provided IT services to a variety of government clients, was subsequently sold for $283 million.

The sentence was 18 months longer than the five-year term requested by Frank’s lawyers at Friday’s sentencing hearing in Alexandria, Va.

Federal prosecutors say he spent the money on real estate, including a beach house in North Carolina, and high-end automobiles including Porsches, McLarens, BMWs, Range Rovers, a Ferrari and an Aston Martin.

