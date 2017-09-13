Statewide Municipal Group in Vermont May End Town’s Insurance Coverage

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns is considering defeat for the town of Victory, Vt.

The Caledonian-Record reports two of Victory’s selectmen were sent a letter from the nonprofit that provides insurance to municipal governments, explaining the town was on notice.

According to the document, the town has exercised poor judgment, which prevents it from following good risk management practices.

Joseph Damiata, League director of risk management services, says multiple lawsuits against the town and town officials show dysfunction.

Dan Richardson, the town attorney for Victory, says he believes the town shouldn’t lose its insurance status with the league, because the lawsuits haven’t resulted in any payouts. Richardson says Victory hasn’t abused its membership.

A league hearing has been scheduled for Sep. 29.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.