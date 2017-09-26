Maine’s The MEMIC Group Appoints Payne as Senior Vice President of External Affairs

Workers’ compensation specialist The MEMIC Group, based in Portland, Maine, has appointed Anthony Payne as senior vice president of external affairs.

In this role, Payne will oversee corporate communications and marketing, advertising, public relations, community relations, as well as legislative and government affairs for the super-regional insurance carrier. Most recently, he held the position of vice president of business development with Clark Insurance, an independent insurance agency.

Payne first joined MEMIC in 1992 as vice president of corporate affairs and was promoted to vice president of underwriting and marketing in 1998. In 2001, he left MEMIC to become the Northern New England regional vice president for marketing at OneBeacon Insurance. In 2006, he became the executive director of the Alliance for Maine’s Future, a non-profit advocating public policies for a strong Maine economy.

Earlier this year, The MEMIC Group also named company veteran Michael P. Bourque as its president and CEO to replace John T. Leonard, who is retiring later this year. Bourque, who has worked for the company for nearly 22 years, had been serving under Leonard in the role of senior vice president of external affairs.

The MEMIC Group offices are located in New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida, in addition to the headquarters in Portland, Maine.

Source: The MEMIC Group