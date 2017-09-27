Alera Group Acquires Pennsylvania’s West Park Insurance and Risk Management

Alera Group, a national employee benefits, property and casualty, risk management and wealth management firm, has acquired West Park Insurance and Risk Management of Allentown, Penn.

Formed in 2002, West Park Insurance and Risk Management provides clients with business, medical malpractice, senior healthcare and environmental liability insurance.

West Park Insurance will join Alera Group through its local firm HMK Insurance, an Alera Group company in Bethlehem, Penn. Clients will not experience any disruption in service as the West Park Insurance team continues in their roles with the added resources of Alera Group, according to a press release issued by Alera Group.

The West Park Insurance acquisition comes on the heels of Alera Group’s acquisition of Lebanon, Penn.-based Zinn Insurance earlier this month.

This transaction is expected to further Alera Group’s goal to continue growing organically and through acquisitions since its formation in December 2016, the release stated.

Source: Alera Group