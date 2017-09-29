Boston Insurance Brokerage Opens Virginia Office, Promotes Driscoll

Boston Insurance Brokerage (BIB), a Boston, Mass.-based provider of commercial and high value personal insurance solutions, has announced the firm’s sales and support expansion by opening a regional office in Richmond, Va.

Opening an office in Virginia will allow BIB to provide customized insurance solutions and better serve agents in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, according to BIB President Gordon Bewick in a company press release.

Keith Driscoll has also been promoted to senior vice president and will be heading the new office. Driscoll joined BIB in 2013 as vice president of the workers’ compensation division. In his new role, he will continue to lead the workers’ comp team, manage the firm’s marketing strategies and develop new opportunities for all of BIB’s divisions and regional partnerships. He offers experience from within and outside of the insurance industry. Prior to joining BIB, Driscoll worked at Markel, IMG Worldwide and Anheuser-Busch Inc.

Source: Boston Insurance Brokerage