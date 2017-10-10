Massachusetts’ Kaplansky Insurance Hires Stanton

Kaplansky Insurance, a Needham, Mass.-based provider of personal and commercial insurance products, has appointed Donna Stanton as director of business development, effective immediately.

In her new role, Stanton will mentor Kaplansky’s growing sales team. She will also be responsible for business development, identifying and managing partner relationships, as well facilitating organic business opportunities.

Her industry knowledge and technical expertise is expected to generate revenue and add value to Kaplansky as it seeks to continue growing, according to President and CEO Ely Kaplansky in a company press release.

Kaplansky Insurance provides a range of personal and commercial insurance products with multiple locations throughout Massachusetts.

Source: Kaplansky Insurance