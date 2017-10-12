Woman’s SUV Struck by Long Island Railroad Train

An off-duty firefighter is being commended after officials say he pulled a woman from her SUV just before the vehicle was struck by an oncoming Long Island Railroad train.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the collision occurred Tuesday night in Brookhaven in Suffolk County, where the woman’s SUV was stopped at a crossing when it was struck by another vehicle and pushed onto the train tracks.

The good Samaritan, who lived nearby, rushed outside and pulled the driver to safety moments before the train barreled into the SUV.

Although the driver suffered minor injuries in the initial crash, MTA officials say no one was injured as a result of the train strike. Video shows the car twisted into a wreck after being hit by the LIRR train.

