Mass. Nanny Gets 15 Months for Stealing More Than $100K from Employer

A Massachusetts nanny who stole more than $100,000 from her employers has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Stacy Fortunato was also sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and ordered to pay full restitution. The Andover woman pleaded guilty in June to bank fraud and wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Fortunato’s employer gave her a credit card to make purchases related to her duties, but from November 2014 to February 2016, she instead used the card to make hundreds of unauthorized charges and cash withdrawals.

To conceal what she had done, Fortunato made unauthorized electronic payments from her employer’s bank account to her employer’s credit card account. She also wrote checks for her own benefit on her employer’s bank account, forging her employer’s signature.

