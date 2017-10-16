New Jersey Teen Badly Burned After Touching High Voltage Train Lines

A 17-year-old New Jersey teenager is in the hospital with extensive burns after he was shocked by high voltage lines on a train trestle.

Lance Vargas’ grandmother says the teen is currently in the hospital with broken bones and burns across 70 percent of his body. NJ.com reports he is currently in the burn unit of an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Metuchen police say Vargas fell 30 feet after coming into contact with the high voltage lines while climbing a train trestle on Tuesday.

The teenager’s classmates at John P. Stevens High School in Edison say they will wear blue at a Friday football game in honor of Vargas.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

