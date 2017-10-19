Maine Man Suing Over Workplace Accident That Claimed Two Fingers

A Machiasport, Maine, man is suing a salmon farm over a workplace injury in which he lost two fingers.

Jesse Redman sued True North Salmon US Inc. and Cooke Aquaculture USA Inc. last week in U.S. District Court in Bangor, Maine. He’s seeking unspecified damages.

His lawyer, Dov Sacks, told the Bangor Daily News that the injury was so serious that Redman “may never be able to go to sea again.”

The lawsuit contends he was gripping a rope for balance because there was no gang plank when the site manager activated a winch that crushed his hand.

Attorney William Devoe, who represents the salmon companies, said he could not comment on the lawsuit because he has not seen the complaint.

