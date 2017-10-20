Massachusetts’ Morrison Mahoney Elects Six New Partners

Morrison Mahoney LLP, a Boston, Mass.-headquartered law firm, has announced the election of six new partners.

The partners represent a range of practice areas including appeals, insurance coverage, construction litigation, professional liability defense, medical malpractice, fraud, transportation and employment law disputes.

The partners are:

Joseph Ciollo – Based in Hartford and Stamford, Conn., Ciollo represents insurance companies, insureds, private businesses, attorneys and other licensed professionals in matters involving automobile, homeowner and property insurance coverage, insurance fraud investigation, general liability defense, automobile liability defense, bad faith claims, subrogation, professional liability and employment discrimination;

– Based in Hartford and Stamford, Conn., Ciollo represents insurance companies, insureds, private businesses, attorneys and other licensed professionals in matters involving automobile, homeowner and property insurance coverage, insurance fraud investigation, general liability defense, automobile liability defense, bad faith claims, subrogation, professional liability and employment discrimination; Christopher Davidson – Based in Boston, Mass., Davidson specializes in the defense of corporate clients involving claims of catastrophic injury or death in the context of construction site accidents, product liability, premises liability and transportation or trucking matters;

– Based in Boston, Mass., Davidson specializes in the defense of corporate clients involving claims of catastrophic injury or death in the context of construction site accidents, product liability, premises liability and transportation or trucking matters; Christopher Keenoy – Based in New York, Keenoy focuses his practice on cases involving professional liability, construction defects, products liability, lead paint, trucking and general liability;

– Based in New York, Keenoy focuses his practice on cases involving professional liability, construction defects, products liability, lead paint, trucking and general liability; James McKenney – Based in New York, McKenney litigates complex commercial and civil matters, including healthcare and insurance coverage issues, regulatory violations, Medicaid fraud claims, contract disputes and civil RICO actions in federal, state and appellate courts;

– Based in New York, McKenney litigates complex commercial and civil matters, including healthcare and insurance coverage issues, regulatory violations, Medicaid fraud claims, contract disputes and civil RICO actions in federal, state and appellate courts; Jeffrey O’Connor – Based in Springfield, Mass., O’Connor focuses his practice on the defense of medical and legal professionals, health care law, employment litigation and general liability defense;

– Based in Springfield, Mass., O’Connor focuses his practice on the defense of medical and legal professionals, health care law, employment litigation and general liability defense; Larry Slotnick – Based in Boston, Mass., Slotnick has represented insures in a range of coverage and bad faith disputes, both at the trial and appellate levels, and also represents businesses in commercial litigation disputes.

Source: Morrison Mahoney LLP