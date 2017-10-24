Fire Officials Estimate $1M in Damage from Maryland Apartment Building Fire

A fire at a large apartment building in suburban Maryland has displaced as many as 1,500 people. Fire officials said damage to the building was estimated at $1 million.

The Washington Post reported that the Saturday morning blaze in Bethesda also sent six people to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion as well.

The fire occurred in a high-rise residential building off Rockville Pike near the Capital Beltway. Firefighters responded to a call about smoke on the upper floors about 9 a.m. They had the fire under control by midday.

Authorities said the fire involved the power feed to the apartment complex. About 140 firefighters responded to the call.

Information from: The Washington Post

