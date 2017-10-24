Company to Require Helmets for Ski Resort Employees after Maine Worker Death

A company that operates nine ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada will require workers to wear safety helmets when working on the mountains.

The new policy follows the death in March of Alexander Witt, who wasn’t wearing a helmet and died while working on a steep trail at Sugarloaf USA in Maine. The resort was fined $11,400 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

A spokeswoman for Boyne Resorts told New Hampshire Public Radio that the new policy now applies to all its resorts, which also include Maine’s Sunday River and Loon Mountain in New Hampshire. The company also owns resorts in Michigan, Montana, Utah, Washington and British Columbia.

The National Ski Areas Association says the industry in general is moving toward such policies.

