Yankees Deflect Foul-Ball Case as Court Upholds Century-Old Rule

At least the Yankees won something. As the team prepares to watch the Astros play the Dodgers in the World Series, its ownership can take solace in winning a court challenge to a century-old legal doctrine that prevents fans from suing when they get hit with foul balls or broken bats.
A state appeals court in Manhattan ruled against Andrew Zlotnick, a New York private equity fund lawyer who was badly injured by a 2011 foul ball at Yankee Stadium. Zlotnick and other baseball safety advocates contend the “Baseball Rule”, which says people take on the risk of injury at a ballgame, is unfair and outdated.
Zlotnick called Tuesday’s ruling “very disappointing.” He said he’ll discuss the case with his lawyer before deciding whether to appeal to the state’s highest court.
According to the Baseball Rule, ballpark owners need only provide screening behind home plate, with enough room for fans who choose to sit there. Anyone outside the screened area – along the baselines, behind the dugout or in the outfield – is considered to have assumed the risk of injury from foul balls, errant throws and broken bats, Roger Abrams, an expert on sports law at Northeastern University School of Law, said earlier this month.
In a four-paragraph ruling, the appeals court panel applied the rule and rejected Zlotnick’s argument that it shouldn’t apply because his view of the game was blocked by umbrellas.
Ballpark safety was the subject of increased public attention after a line-drive foul at Yankee Stadium in September sent a toddler to the hospital. The Yankees said they will “significantly expand” netting that currently protects fans behind the plate and along parts of the foul lines on either side of the field.
The Yankees lost to the Astros 4-0 on Oct. 21 in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.
With years of insuring sports teams I am pleased that the “Baseball Rule” has been up held and hope that at some point America will stop looking for someone to blame when they are injured participating or watching a sport. What makes it exciting is the danger factor, not just who wins but how do the others lose. Life is full of dangers and when you are a part of a dangerous activity there is an opportunity to be hurt, if you do not want that risk, do not go to the game and if you are taking a child take responsibility as a parent, you have a choice.
I also see other side, that sports used to be about the pride of winning and that was enough of a medal. Now billions of dollars are transacted just to broadcast a sport. Players want more than a medal and huge profit margins are created. Therefore shouldn’t those profiting from the sports participants and attendance of spectators bare the responsibility to safeguard participants and spectators even from expected injury?
Part of me says yes they should but another part says that is a dangerous line to draw in the sand as it could have a material influence on sport. Sport is really a primitive desire; To hunt and kill and not be killed.
While I would support heading a ball in football is banned until children are at least 16 years old, as I do not believe it would have a material change on the fundamentals of the game. I also support leaving it alone and let parents choose how they direct their children when participating in football.
If you can find a clear line of responsibility for spectators and players for all sports, I am interested in hearing this as in over 30 years of working with sports it has always eluded me, other than
“Buyer Beware”. The player and spectator are responsible for themselves.